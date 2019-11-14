CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) – The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office reeled in over 100 weapons during a two-day gun buyback program in Conyers.
The sheriff's office coordinated with local faith-based and community partners to hold the events, which took place at Springfield Baptist Church and Excel Church Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. The sheriff's office donated $6,000 from its drug seizure funds toward the effort.
Of the 111 guns turned in, 55 were rifles or shotguns and 56 were handguns. Seven had been reported stolen and will be returned to the rightful owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.