ELLENWOOD, Ga. (CBS46) -- An armed robber is on the run after being shot by a citizen at the Hardee's on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.
Clayton County Police say they received a call about the armed robbery at the Hardee's around 6:30 a.m.
While officers were responding to the call, a bystander at the Hardee's challenged the robber.
A short gun battle ensued, allegedly leaving the robbery suspect wounded.
The suspect managed to escape the restaurant prior to police arriving at the scene.
Clayton County Police and Sheriff's Deputies are actively in search of the suspect.
There were no other injuries reported in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.