SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—South Fulton police are investigating a shooting that happened at a skating rink late Sunday night.
A bystander told CBS46 the shooting happened in the parking lot of Roller Rink in the 5500 block of Old National Highway in the city of South Fulton.
Police did not release any details surrounding the shooting, however, there were several South Fulton police units at the location with crime scene tape blocking off the business.
CBS46 was able to capture an ambulance leaving the scene.
Police have not commented on why shots were fired or provided details on the victim’s condition.
CBS46 is working to get more on this developing story.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.