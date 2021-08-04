ATLANTA (CBS46)—“He just happened to be at the wrong place, at the wrong time.”
Atlanta's latest shooting is a headscratcher for detectives.
It has several pieces to the puzzle—a woman, an armed robber, and a bystander.
Police said the Wednesday morning shooting happened just after 3 a.m. in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn District on Hilliard Street.
Officers arrived at the call and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
Police shut down several streets in the area and began their investigation.
According to a police spokesperson, a woman said she was walking to her car after leaving an area business.
Moments later, an unknown man approached her; he was armed with a gun.
The armed robber told the woman to give him her money—she gave the man $20.
That was not enough for the thief; he then told her to give him her purse.
In a split second, the woman decided to take off running.
While the woman ran from the robber, he fired a shot.
The bullet struck an innocent innocent bystander who just happened to be sitting in a chair in the area.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage with hopes of capturing video of the bad guy in the act.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.