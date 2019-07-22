DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man attempting to break up a road rage incident is in critical condition after being shot by one of the people involved in the argument.
According to DeKalb County Police, the victim, who was just a bystander on the scene, tried to break up a fight between two parties involved in a road rage incident.
One of the vehicles took off from the scene, but came back. That's when a passenger got out of the vehicle and allegedly fired several shots at the victim, striking him in the head.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.
Police did arrest someone a short distance away from the scene and they're being interviewed at headquarters.
No other suspects are in custody.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.
.@DeKalbCountyPD says a man was shot in the head trying to intervene in a road rage situation at this intersection this morning. I’m live at noon @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/OzhdEbyziN— Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) July 22, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.