DEKALB COUNTY (CBS46) -- A man attempting to break up a road rage incident is in critical condition after being shot by one of the people involved in the argument.
According to DeKalb County Police, the victim was just a bystander and tried to break up a fight between the people in two cars involved in a road rage incident.
“The car left and came back around, a passenger exited the vehicle and fired several shots at the victim striking him once in the head,” said Sgt. Jacques Spencer, spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department.
The victim has not been identified.
It happened around 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Rockbridge Road and South Indian Creek Drive in the Stone Mountain area of DeKalb County.
“It just appeared that he was just an innocent bystander who was walking by, heard the dispute and attempted to try to squash the incident and he was shot because of it,” said Spencer.
Police and SWAT scoured nearby neighborhoods looking for suspects. Their investigation led them to a house on Tallwood Drive where they arrested 23 year-old Aden Bouh at his home Monday afternoon.
“Detectives were able to obtain a warrant for aggravated assault for his arrest because the vehicle was registered to him and they were able to track it back to this location and get his information,” said Spencer.
Police are still trying to determine who the shooter was and are interviewing a second person to determine whether he was involved.
