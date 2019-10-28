HALL CO. (CBS46)--Hall County deputies are working to find the person who shot a man Sunday, just after 10 p.m.
According to deputies, the man was shot in his jaw near a homeless encampment area on Atlanta Highway and Westside Drive.
Officials said after helping the man get to a gas station on Browns Bridge Road, bystanders then called police.
Detectives have not made any arrests, and the man was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in an un-known condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.