LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) A Gwinnett County man is dead following a crash late Sunday night.
According to Gwinnett County Police, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Buford Drive near Russell Road.
Abdulmajid Khwaja, 69, was leaving the Kroger location when he failed to yield the right-of-way to a van with five people inside. Both vehicles collided before the truck Khwaja was driving caught fire.
Bystanders were able to remove Khwaja from the truck and he was taken to an area hospital where he later passed away. He was the only person inside the truck.
All of the people inside the other vehicle sustained varying levels of injuries but none are expected to be life-threatening.
Neither speed or alcohol are believed to factors in the crash.
No word on charges.
