ATLANTA (CBS46) - Hundreds gathered to celebrate the life of icon, C.T. Martin Saturday morning.
“They say that the idea was not to create a light that will live forever… but to create a legend that well and he did just that,” said neighbor and friend Jackye Rhodes.
Martin's words and actions shattered glass ceilings.
“If there ever was quiet warrior CT made very little noise… in fact you had to strain to hear him talk but it was worth straining because he always had something serious and profound,” explain Andrew Young.
Martin’s homecoming service was hosted by Watkins Funeral Home. Both Darrell and Willie identified C.T. Martin as one of a kind.
“C.T. Martin is a trailblazer here in this community a very genuine man everything he done was for the people,” Funeral Director Darrell E. Watkins said.
As the Dean of Atlanta City Council, Martin championed for minority businesses and fiercely advocated for people to “get out the vote”.
Leaving a mark on the community that will never be forgotten.
“Whenever we need it anything in the community, he saw that we got it he was a good neighbor and a dear friend,” said Rhodes.
The love for Martin was felt, no matter the age and will live on through the actions people take to uplift those around them.
“it’s up to us to make sure that we carry on his legend.” Rhodes said.
