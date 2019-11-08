DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 uncovered new information about a food fight inside a DeKalb County High School which sent students and staff to jail.

The county employee seen in cell phone video fighting with a student in the cafeteria is 51-year old Shawanda Ryland.

Rodrika Williams is a senior at the school who also engaged in the fight and said it all began after Ryland thought she was being disrespectful in the cafeteria line.

“That’s when she jumped up and said I don’t give a F*** about this job, I’m going to slap fire from you,” Williams said.

CBS46 made multiple attempts to track down Ryland and get her side of the story, to no avail.

The DeKalb County School District said the cafeteria worker and student were both arrested and charged with affray and disorderly conduct.

“If I get to go back to school, I’m kind of even nervous because will another person try to charge at me; or will this happen again. I don’t want this to happen to another student. I don’t want this to happen to me again,” Williams said.

CBS46 asked the DeKalb County School District if disciplinary action was taken against the cafeteria worker and they said they don't comment on personnel matters.

As for the student, she was suspended and will have a hearing next week. Her parents told CBS46 they have retained a lawyer and plan to take legal action.