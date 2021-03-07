GORDON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- A 62-year-old Calhoun native is thankful to be alive after his home went up in flames Friday night.
The fire started just before 11pm. The blaze was so it intense that it spread into nearby woods. Gordon County fire crews responsed and battled the blaze for several hours.
Jesse Fisher who has lived in Gordon County his entire life tells CBS46 "I built this house, raised my son here, and now I don't know. Everything is gone."
Family members say he didn't have insurance on the home and it's a total loss.
Mr. Fishers son Caleb has set up a GoFundMe in hopes the community will rally around his father
"I'm ok if my dad is ok. We will get through this together. My father has helped so many people in this town, I know our community will support us." -Caleb Fisher
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
