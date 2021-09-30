ATLANTA (CBS46) — A California man was convicted on Sept. 29 in Coweta County of trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine.
Kahsai Berhane Goitom of Santa Rosa, Calif., was sentenced to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. This is the maximum prison sentence under the law and the mandatory fine for that amount of meth.
Goitom and his co-conspirator, Guy Anthony Robinson, were arrested at a gas station in Bremen on May 14, 2019, as the defendants delivered 4,000 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of heroin and fentanyl to the location. Robinson arrived first with 1,286 grams of the methamphetamine, and Goitom arrived minutes later with 2,714 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.
On Sept. 24, Robinson chose to take responsibility prior to trial and entered into a negotiated plea agreement to Trafficking Methamphetamine, More than 400 Grams. He was sentenced to 25 years to serve in prison and a $1 million fine.
