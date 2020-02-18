ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia House Majority Whip Trey Kelley was front and center as the legislative session reconvened Tuesday morning.
He smiled for pictures and shook hands with the Speaker of the House as some lawmakers below mounted calls for him to resign. Rep. Donna McLeod (D-Lawrenceville) says she approached him at his seat.
“I walked up to Representative Kelley and I said you need to resign,” McLeod told CBS46. “He said, ‘okay, thank you.’”
The pressure comes from newly publicized reports out of Cedartown where a cyclist was hit and killed by an SUV. The driver of that SUV was a friend of Kelley’s. Instead of calling 911, the driver called Kelley to say he thinks he thinks he hit someone but wasn’t sure.
Instead of Kelley calling 911, he called the local police chief. The cyclist later died. The county coroner says the chief and Kelley are partly to blame.
“Even if 16-year-old drivers know if you hit someone you have to call 911,” said Rep. Renitta Shannon (D-Decatur). “Even in the case that you hit a deer, you have to call 911.”
State Representative Renitta Shannon says she was the first lawmaker to call on Kelley to resign.
“He is the Majority Whip of the House, and I just don’t understand how someone does not have the good sense to call 911 in a potential situation where a person has been injured and that person is still allowed to represent 55,000 plus Georgians.
Today a petition on change.org is calling for Kelley’s resignation and for him to be censured as a lawmaker by Speaker David Ralston.
Kelley did not respond to CBS46’s request for comment.
Ralston also declined to comment.
Ethics committee chair Randy Nix said he could not comment on a situation that could potentially go before his committee. Instead he sent CBS46 the official guidelines on how to form an official ethics complaint.
