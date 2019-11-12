MADISON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have released the 911 calls made by an off-duty Madison County deputy who is facing murder charges.
Thirty-two-year-old Winford Trey Adams is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Benjamin Lloyd Cloer.
In the call, Adams is heard telling the dispatcher he shot someone because his wife was cheating on him.
"I just shot somebody," Adams said in the call. "My wife was cheating on me and I couldn't take it."
The shooting happened Sunday on Old Jefferson Road in Athens.
"No, I'm going to kill myself, I can't go to jail for the rest of my life," Adams said, when the dispatcher asked him to put down his gun. "I'm a deputy sheriff with Madison County ... I can't go to jail."
Adams was taken into custody at the scene before being charged with murder.
