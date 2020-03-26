ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- The increased isolation due to the Conornavirus also means significantly increased risk factors for those struggling with mental health issues.
“There has been a substantial increase to the number suicide prevention life line,” said John Wordin.
Wordin is with nonprofit LifeAid and he told CBS46 that recent information released by the VA showed an about 12% spike in calls for help. “The hole quarantine thing situation really it’s needed but it obviously with the impact of isolation,” added Wordin.
The issue prompted LifeAid to launch an initiative using cutting edge technology, brain imaging, as well as set up virtual chat rooms and events. They include everything for virtual yoga sessions and bike rides to group discussions. Veteran Theodore Vanover is among those benefiting from the program, “I feel amazing this is a game change for sure,” added Vanover.
He said prior to connecting with LifeAid he was struggling in many ways .
“It helps with the PTSD, the anxiety, the depression. Them reaching out to me, to push me where I need to go. I was kinda in a low spot there of a little bit. I didn’t want to talk to anybody it’s kinda brought me out of my shell now and it really great to have that” said Vanover.
To find out how you can participate in the LifeAid program go to https://lifeaidhope.org/
