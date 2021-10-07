ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Falcons have announced that wide receiver Calvin Ridley will not be traveling to London this weekend for their game against the New York Jets.
Additionally, Russell Gage and Marlon Davidson also will not be at the game due to their respective ankle injuries.
The Falcons also placed nickelback Isaiah Oliver on injured reserve on Tuesday and Coach Arthur Smith confirmed he would miss the remainder of the season on Wednesday.
The team said Ridley will not be going because of a "personal matter," which they did not specify. However they did say that they "...are in support of Calvin at this time and will respect his privacy on the matter."
The team is set to leave for London today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.