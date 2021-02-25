More eyes will soon be on the streets of Buckhead, with the installation of new cameras to assist police in deterring crime. The news comes less than 24 hours after Atlanta police said a man was held at gunpoint and carjacked by a group of men on Piedmont Road in Buckhead.
CBS46's Tori Cooper was in Buckhead Thursday where she spoke to community members and the Buckhead Coalition about the new cameras they are planning to install. Community leaders and residents in this area said they’re tired of the constant crime plaguing their backyard of Buckhead and they hope these new cameras will help put a stop to the ongoing violence.
“I thought crime was low, but it’s started to get a little rough around here,” Buckhead resident, John Cockrane said.
Police data shows six shootings have already unfolded in Buckhead this year and there has been a 32 percent uptick in shootings city-wide.
“It’s all very upsetting to the public and understandable that everyone is saying, please do what you can to put an end to this,” Buckhead Coalition President, Jim Durrett said.
Durret, The Atlanta Police Foundation, and other community leaders are taking it up a notch too, by devising a $1.6 million plan to bring a second set of eyes to watch your Back in Buckhead.
“The installation of a pretty good number of cameras and license plate readers,” Durrett said.
In addition to the 74 cameras and license plate readers already installed in recent weeks; Durrett said 14 more cameras and new license plate readers will now nest on top of main Buckhead intersections.
“They have blue lights with signs attached to them that say, smile your on camera,” Durrett said.
It’s all part of a bigger plan to stop the violence, the coalition added three off duty officers to patrol the hotspots and beefed up the Atlanta Crime Stoppers Program to deter crime.
“I think it’s needed. It’s much needed here in this area because this is a profound area,” Cockrane said.
The coalition said these new cameras will all go live by the beginning of May 2021. They encourage everyone to say something when they see something and always be aware of your surroundings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.