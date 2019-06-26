ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Life-long memories are made at summer camp but for kids fighting cancer, summer camp isn’t always an option.
Aurora day camp is a free, extraordinary camp for kids with extraordinary circumstances. The camp philosophy is kids first, cancer second. The day camp is specifically designed so that no one is left out, even if they must miss a day or week for treatments.
What makes Aurora unique is kids fighting cancer get to bring their siblings- also free of charge. Executive Director Gregory Hill says when siblings come together, it changes the conversation at the dinner table. Kids feel at ease at camp because they are surrounded by others who understand what they are going through. They get to focus only on having fun. Aurora day camp lifts the burden and the spirits for families fighting such a challenging battle. It’s a place where kids can just be kids.
Aurora Day Camp runs through July 25th and is still accepting campers through their online open enrollment. They offer free transportation to and from the camp in sandy springs.
