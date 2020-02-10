ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia Department of Transportation officials announced a critical parkway near the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport is back open for commuters.
Officials closed the Camp Creek Parkway bridge at I-285 over the weekend in order to complete the Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) construction.
On Sunday night, crews completed permanent striping of the new lane configuration, checked traffic signals, and performed other work in the area.
Motorist will continue to see cones and barrels on the bridge as contractors will continue to work on the pedestrian sidewalk in the center of the bridge.
According to a statement, “Georgia DOT encourages motorists to drive slowly and pay attention while navigating through the new lane configuration. In addition, police officers will be located on the bridge to assist motorists during the transition.”
The I-285 at Camp Creek Parkway DDI is the 7th DDI constructed in Georgia.
The I-285 at Camp Creek project included widening the existing bridge, adding the pedestrian sidewalk in a newly constructed median, resurfacing the roadway, installing new traffic signal equipment, and making improvements to the bridge.
Work is expected to be completed around May 2020 and the project is budgeted at around $13 million.
According to GDOT, “DDI configuration is designed to reduce driver turn movements to access and leave the interstate and reduce traffic back-ups and delays.
Nationally, DDIs have proven to be cost-effective, quick-delivery ways to address congested for high-traffic interstate access points.”
For more information on the Camp Creek I-285 project, click https://bit.ly/37jMBtu
