ATLANTA (AP) Six dozen school buses made their way through Atlanta to represent the roughly 3,600 children that authorities say are sold into sex slavery every year in Georgia.
State Attorney General Chris Carr and Gov.-elect Brian Kemp were joined by other elected officials and anti-trafficking advocates Wednesday to highlight a campaign called Stop Traffick that aims to raise awareness of child sex trafficking.
The buses featuring anti-human trafficking messages then traveled through the city's streets to the Mercedes Benz Stadium, where the Super Bowl will be played next month.
Bob Rodgers is president and CEO of Street Grace, an organization that fights child sex trafficking. Rodgers said the goal is to raise awareness and to attack demand by working to remove the anonymity that often surrounds traffickers and buyers.
