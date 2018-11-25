Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Early voting for two races in the state of Georgia that have yet to be decided will be held Nov. 26 - 30.
The race for Secretary of State remains undecided as no candidate secured the 50 percent of the vote needed to claim victory.
Republican Brad Raffensperger received the highest amount of votes in the race, with 49.09 percent of the vote.
Democrat John Barrow finished a close second with 48.67 percent of the vote.
The other race headed for a runoff is for Public Service Commission in District 3. None of the candidates secured the 50 percent of the vote needed to win.
Leading in votes was Republican Chuck Eaton, who received 49.70 percent of the vote.
Democrat Lindy Miller finished with 47.63 percent of the vote.
Runoff elections take place on December 4.
Visit www.elections.sos.ga.gov to find your early voting location and times.
