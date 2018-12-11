Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Secretary-elect Brad Raffensperger has announced his transition team. The group of diverse includes former campaign manager Jordan Fuchs Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker.
"We need to build on Georgia's successes of the past few years," said Raffensperger in a press release. "This team will help us to get the process going of continuing to improve the services we deliver from the Secretary of State's office. A priority is to build confidence in our voting systems moving forward."
Jordan Fuchs, Transition Director - Served as campaign manager for Secretary of State-elect Raffensperger. Fuchs also worked in Washington, D.C., in the Congress and U.S. Foreign Policy Program with the Council on Foreign Relations, and on Capitol Hill in the office of U.S. Representative Rob Woodall.
Transition Board:
Mayor Mike Bodker - Has served as the mayor of Johns Creek for six years, as well as holding leadership roles in the Metro Atlanta Mayors Association and Atlanta Regional Commission.
Charles W. Buffington, Jr. - Worked as a manager and executive for Bellsouth and AT&T for a combined 25 years. He serves on the board of the Georgia United Methodist Foundation, Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Gammon Theological seminary and others.
Donna Sant - A 2016 class of the Republican Leadership for Georgia program, and chairman of the Houston County Republican Party.
Gabriel Sterling - Served on the Sandy Springs City Council for six years. Currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the Sandy Springs Development Authority.
Representative Sam Teasley - Has served in the Georgia House of Representatives for eight years.
