A recent U.S. Chamber of Commerce poll shows the impact of coronavirus is hitting minority-owned businesses disproportionately hard.
Many are finding it difficult to secure loans to keep their businesses afloat, and now the economic pressures are guiding some minority voters as they head to the polls.
Patrice Hull says about half of the businesses in Little Five Points are minority-owned. Hull owns “Stuff We Wanna Say” Custom T-shirts and Apparel. While her business is still up and running, she knows others who aren’t as lucky.
“Some of my friends have closed part of their operation,” Hull said. “Some of them are completely out of business unfortunately.”
Hull has a storefront in Little Five Points, but also sells her product online. Right now the storefront is slow-going. Fortunately a lot of her revenue comes from sales online, and she’s received loans she only plans to use as a last resort.
“I’m not afraid of closing, but I am afraid if this goes on for a year, I’m afraid that I’m going to go through the funds that I had for backup,” Hull said.
Nationwide nearly 66 percent of minority-owned businesses are concerned about the future of their shops – compared to 57 percent of non-minority owned small businesses.
Both President Trump and Joe Biden have campaigned for the minority vote throughout the 2020 election. Hull says the decision-making process behind her vote was simple.
“If I can get business relief, then yeah, that’s where I’m guiding my vote,” Hull said.
According to a CBS News poll 90 percent of black voters across the country say they’d vote for Joe Biden. Both Biden and Trump’s campaigns are focused on the minority vote especially in crucial battleground states like Georgia.
