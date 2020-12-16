At Off the Hook barber shop in southwest Atlanta, getting the covid-19 vaccine isn’t top of minds.
“It’s overall distrust about America’s treatment of black folks from the beginning,” said customer Rick Patterson.
Patterson isn’t the only one skeptical of the vaccine. A Kaiser Family Foundation study found that 35 percent of Black adults say they “definitely or probably would not” get the injections.
“Until a little bit more information is assimilated in our neighborhoods,” said another customer, Joe King.
Information and awareness campaigns are underway nationwide, including multimillion-dollar initiatives from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Ad Council.
The Black Coalition Against Covid-19 is also providing information, often straight from black doctors.
“It is helpful but there has to be more to the conversation than just ads,” said Senator Tonya Anderson.
Anderson, a member of Georgia’s Legislative Black Caucus, believes the state needs a Black person to be front and center of its vaccination campaign. She suggests someone like DeKalb County Health Director Dr. Sandra Ford.
“We would be more than happy to support that and put strong efforts behind educating our community based on her leadership, her character,” Anderson said.
To help with awareness, Georgia NAACP State President Rev. James Woodall said he’s willing to take the vaccine in the public eye.
“I proactively reached out to Governor Kemp and his team and let Dr. Toomey and several others know,” he said.
CBS46 reach out to the governor’s office about possible vaccine education and awareness campaigns. A spokesperson said it is in the works and to stay tuned over the next few weeks.
