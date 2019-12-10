EARLY County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A camper was destroyed after a deadly fire in Early County, just southwest of Albany.
Around 7 p.m. on December 4, fire crews responded to a camper fire on the 200 block of McMullen Lane in Blakely.
Upon arrival, officials discovered 65-year-old Mickey Cook of Blakely dead on the scene.
A statement from Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King:
“The fifth wheel camper was being used as a residence by the victim. The body of the deceased was turned over to the Early County Coroner’s Office for transport to the GBI Crime Lab, where an autopsy is set to be performed. The cause and origin of this unfortunate event are still being investigated."
The cause of the camper fire has not yet been determined. This is an on-going investigation.
According to fire investigators, in 2019, Georgia fires have claimed the lives of 90 individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.