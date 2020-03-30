DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia health officials confirm the numbers of older Georgians diagnosed with the coronavirus is reaching a thousand on March 30. The threat is keeping people over 60 in special fear of the cough and fever.
Senior centers are closed. Most nursing homes and senior communities are enforcing strict isolation. But isolation for seniors carries its own risk. Creative staffers one senior community in DeKalb County are fighting the virus and isolation with one big idea. It is outdoor exercise classes. Taught from the courtyard by loudspeaker to apartment bound seniors, bouncing on their balconies.
The activities director at Clairmont Place, across from the Veterans Administration Hospital on Clairmont Road, said social isolation can lead seniors to depression.
"When depression sets in, how it can change things for their bodies in so many ways," said Lynn Mayer. "WE WANT TO correct some of the negative sides of social isolating, make it more of a positive time during a difficult time."
Mayer's prescription is 20 minutes of the Hokey Pokey, the Macarena and body-twisting favorites like The Village People's song YMCA.
From their isolated balconies, the neighbors swooped, bent and clapped to each other across the courtyard. They were clearly socially distanced from each other, But isolated? Not a bit.
