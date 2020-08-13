ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The increased demand to vote by mail has many concerned about the postal services' ability to deliver November 2020 election ballots on time.
"The current issues at the post office alarm every American," said Democratic Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer.
In a letter to the state of Washington, the postal service warned that despite the large influx of mail-in voting across the county, they would not adjust "delivery standards" to accommodate the state.
Currently USPS provides a bulk rate for mailing ballots, but the process is much slower than first class mail. Their letter urged Washington to use more expensive first class mail to send ballots or "risk that voters will not receive their ballots in time."
"The Postmaster General is saying we should triple the rate of cost? To vote by mail? What a despicable derogation of democracy," added Sen. Schumer.
Critics accuse the postal service of trying to sabotage the election. The postal service is defending its request, saying its standard practice. But here in Georgia, election officials say they're not worried about slow mail. They say they rarely use the bulk mail rate and have easily accessible ballot drop boxes for voters.
Still, nonprofits like the Coalition for Good Governance also wants the state to allow voters to drop off ballots at polling locations on election day.
“You don’t have to worry about the Postal Service and you don’t have to try to drive around and find a drop box," said Marilyn Marks, executive director of the Coalition for Good Governance. "You can go to your neighborhood, pull in, drop in your mail ballot that is permitted by Georgia law."
But state election officials said of the nearly 7 million voters who cast ballots during the June election, just 1 million voted by mail. Officials think the November numbers may also be similar.
