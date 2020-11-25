Scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology are studying how long immunity to COVID-19 lasts after someone is infected.
In a recent study, scientists found out of 185 people who contracted the coronavirus, most still had enough immune cells to fend off the virus eight months later.
"What this tells us, I think, is that immunity is gonna be long lasting, the vaccines are gonna work really well, and that once we have the vaccines in place we’re gonna be able to put this whole thing behind us," says Dr. Thomas Unnasch, a professor at USF College of Public Health.
It's an optimistic result, after other studies found antibody levels can drop in a matter of weeks. Experts point out while that raises questions about protection against a second infection, antibodies are just one part of the immune system.
The latest study focuses on B-cells that produce antibodies. "What this is, is a type of cell that says yup, I recognize this particular virus when we got it and I'm going to go ahead and hide away in your body, and if we ever see that virus again I’m going to be able to jump on it, recognize it right away, and I’m going to proliferate, make lots more copies of me, make lots more antibodies and we’re gonna shut down that infection really fast this time," explains Unnasch.
Those cells can last anywhere from six months to several years. Still, experts say there's a small percentage of people who won't be completely immune to coronavirus and could still contract it more than once.
"Even if you are subject to reinfection, I think the chances are that you’re gonna amount an immune response pretty quick and you’re not gonna get any serious disease as a result of the infection. So this is really, really good news all around,” says Unnasch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.