ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A Toronto constable wanted for allegedly raping a West Virginia woman has been arrested at Hartsfield Jackson Airport.
Jordan Anthony Doswell was arrested at the facility on Monday and is accused of breaking into a woman's home in Huntington, West Virginia and raping her in September of 2018.
Doswell is currently lodged at the Clayton County Jail, awaiting extradition. He is a special constable with Toronto Community Housing.
