ATLANTA (CBS46) – One pilot ejected from a Canadian Snowbird plane that later crashed at the Atlanta Air Show Sunday afternoon.
The pilot, Kevin Domon-Grenier, was safe after the ejection and crash. Officials said the airplane, a CT-144 Tutor, went down in an unpopulated area. The FAA said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m.
The Air Show was being held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Airplane crash. A Canadian Snowbird from Atlanta airshow. Pilot ejected safely, but the plane not so much. #atlantaairshow#planecrash #atlanta pic.twitter.com/JsUIv6Nk16— Charlotte Cliche (@CharlotteCliche) October 13, 2019
The Atlanta Air Show sent out a statement that read:
Snowbird 5, Capt Kevin Domon-Grenier was forced to eject from his aircraft shortly before our performance in Atlanta this afternoon. Capt Domon-Grenier made it safely to the ground and is okay. The aircraft fell in an unpopulated area and no one was injured. It is too early to speculate on the cause of the incident. We are thankful Kevin and the public are unhurt.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest information as it becomes available.
