ATLANTA (CBS46) — Security lines at the world’s busiest airport on Monday morning wrapped and stretched around as post-Christmas passengers reported waits of over two hours to clear security.
Post #Christmas travelers reported waits up to 2hrs this morning at security @ATLairport. Cancellations were down from the weekend at only 16 on Monday as of lunchtime. Security lines had become steady by lunchtime also. Last video shows current lines as of 4pm. @cbs46 #travel pic.twitter.com/nitG7BN6Tk— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) December 27, 2021
Between Saturday and Monday nearly 3,000 flights had been canceled across the U.S. stranding many travelers. At Hartsfield-Jackson on Sunday, 101 flights were canceled according to Flight Aware. A further 16 flights had already been canceled by Monday morning. The flight disruptions over the Christmas break have been top of mind for passengers.
“Thank goodness I have never been delayed in my time, I checked in earlier and at the time my flight was on time, I checked a couple of other times to be sure,” said Suvasini McCormack, on her way back home to Phoenix.
The delays and cancellations were caused the airlines reported by weather and flight crews calling out sick due to the new Omicron variant. Those flying said the decision wasn’t made lightly, especially for families.
“This is the first time I travelled in three years. I was ready to cancel even at the last minute,” McCormack said.
“It’s obviously a little bit tense but we are all masked, obviously vaccinated including Zoe is over five, and doing our best to stay safe,” said father of two, Jordan Nodel.
The tense travel period appeared to be too much for some.
Police said they arrested Patricia Cornwall, seen in videos shared widely over social media, who was on a flight from Miami to Atlanta for injuring passengers and Delta Employees. In the video you see Cornwall hit and spit on a man, both passengers telling each other to where their mask.
Officials said they do expect heavy travel again on Jan. 2 and say to check regularly for any disruptions on airline websites and, of course, to please pack a lot of patience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.