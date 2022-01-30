ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Dozens of cancellations and delays continue into Sunday at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as the northeast was blanketed with several inches of snow.
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, 58 total flights had been canceled either departing or arriving ATL. 39 of those were flights arriving to Hartsfield-Jackson. Another 38 flights had been delayed.
LINK: Updated flight cancellations/delays at Hartsfield-Jackson
The travel headaches were mostly caused by heavy snow in the northeast, as gusty winds and falling temperatures plunged the East Coast into a deep freeze as people dig out after a powerful nor'easter dumped mounds of snow, flooded coastlines and knocked out power to tens of thousands.
Airports in the northeast saw significantly worse days than here in Atlanta. Sunday, New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has already canceled another 357 flights, while the city's other airport, LaGuardia, has canceled 378. Boston's Logan International Airport has canceled 340 flights as of Sunday morning, while Newark International in New Jersey has canceled 91.
RELATED: FlightAware Misery Map
Dangerous wind chills fell below zero in many locations across the region on Sunday after the storm dumped snow from Virginia to Maine. Philadelphia and New York had plenty of snow, but Massachusetts bore the brunt of the storm, with the town of Sharon getting more than 30 inches of snow before the storm moved out.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Previous story below.
____________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Winter weather conditions across the United States, especially in the northeast, along with some unseasonable winter weather here in metro Atlanta, is causing significant flight disruptions.
As of 6:45 p.m. Saturday, 193 flights had already seen canceled at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Another 199 flights were delayed.
103 of those canceled flights were out of ATL, while the other 90 were destined for the city. Delta is seeing the highest number of cancellations with 145, to go along with 145 delays.
LINK: Updated flight cancellations/delays at Hartsfield-Jackson
Hartsfield-Jackson is hardly the only airport seeing delays Saturday, as a significant winter storm is heavily impacting travel in the northeast.
New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has canceled 897 flights, while the city's other airport, LaGuardia, has canceled another 556. Boston's Logan International Airport has canceled 617 flights as of Saturday evening, while Newark International in New Jersey is up over 600.
RELATED: FlightAware Misery Map
The AP reports that people from New York City to Maine were awakening Saturday to half a foot of snow, and forecasters warned that could more than quadruple as a powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with the potential for widespread power outages and coastal flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.