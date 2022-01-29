Delta Travel Vouchers

FILE - A passenger wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Feb. 18, 2021. Delta Air Lines said Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, it will extend through 2023 the window for customers to rebook credits earned when they purchased but then canceled flights during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

 Charlie Riedel

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Winter weather conditions across the United States and here in metro Atlanta are causing significant flight disruptions.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 186 flights had already been canceled at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Another 60 flights were delayed.

100 of those canceled flights were out of ATL, while the other 86 were destined for the city. Delta is seeing the highest number of cancellations with 139, to go along with 39 delays.

Hartsfield-Jackson is hardly the only airport seeing delays Saturday, as a significant winter storm is heavily impacting travel in the northeast.

New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has canceled 886 flights, while the city's other airport, LaGuardia, has canceled another 556. Boston's Logan International Airport has canceled 616 flights as of Saturday morning, while Newark International in New Jersey is up over 600.

The AP reports that people from New York City to Maine were awakening Saturday to half a foot of snow, and forecasters warned that could more than quadruple as a powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with the potential for widespread power outages and coastal flooding.

