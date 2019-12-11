ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Cancer Specialists (GSC) will host its 18th annual Totes for Tots drive Jan. 16-18, to collect backpacks and suitcases for foster children in Georgia.
More than 14,000 children are currently in Georgia's foster care system, where many are forced to shuffle their belongings in garbage bags when they are removed from their homes. Totes to Tots aims to change that by giving every foster child in Georgia a new backpack, duffel bag or suitcase.
Donated backpacks, duffel bags and suitcases in new condition will be collected each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following Georgia Cancer Specialists locations:
Thursday, Jan. 16: GCS Camp Creek and Hawkinsville locations.
Friday, Jan. 17: All GCS locations in Georgia.
Saturday, Jan. 18: New Apostolic Church in Columbus.
GCS partners with the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) to distribute the bags after the collections.
Tom Rawlings, Director of DFCS explained how the program helps children in foster care.
"The Totes to Tots program allows children in foster care the ability to transport their belongings with a sense of dignity," Rawlings said. "By providing backpacks and luggage, Totes to Tots offers our children a sense of stability during an uncertain time.”
Totes to Tots was originally held on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a way to honor Dr. King’s vision of philanthropy and give back to the community. The event is now held the preceding Thursday through Saturday to kick-off a weekend of service in his honor.
Since Totes to Tots launched in 2003, the annual volunteer event has collected and distributed more than 60,000 bags.
For more information about Totes to Tots and a list of drop-off locations, click here.
