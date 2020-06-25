DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Candidate for sheriff Ruth Stringer announced Thursday she sent a complaint to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office about vote-counting issues she witnessed in DeKalb County in the days following the June 9th combined election.
Ruth Stringer, who’s in the runoff for the special election to fill the temporary term of outgoing DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann, made the announcement minutes after the DeKalb County elections board voted to officially certify the county's election results.
Stringer showed photos she took as she watched elections workers count the votes. One photo showed a stack of ballots on a cart that Stringer said sat unattended in the DeKalb County elections office as citizens walked past it to use the restroom.
“They could’ve easily taken the ballots and thrown them away,” said Stringer. “I’m concerned about that.”
Stringer said she was also startled to see no oversight from representatives of the Republican or Democratic party as faulty ballots were transcribed to blank ones that would work properly in the scanners.
She said she hopes the ballot-counting issues were not intentional, but rather examples of elections employees who were overwhelmed.
“You start taking short cuts. You don’t want to be that county that the world is talking about,” Stringer said. “I did send all of my information to the Secretary of State’s Office. We’ll let them find out whether there was any intent or not.”
Depending on what she hears back, she might contest the certification in court. She has five days to do so.
Mohammed Jahangir Hossain, a candidate for the Georgia State Senate District 41, told CBS46 he definitely will contest DeKalb’s results.
Before Thursday’s vote via Web-conference, elections board member Dele Lowman Smith sounded confident in the county’s results.
“I am comfortable, based on the information that I received, voting to certify today,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
