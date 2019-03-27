Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Two men will battle it out to fill the seat in Atlanta's District 3, left vacated by the sudden death of Ivory Lee Young Jr. in November.
On Tuesday, a recount took place with Byron Amos and Antonio Brown receiving the most votes during the special election on March 19 that went to a runoff.
Candidate Gregg Clay, who requested a recount, came in third.
Atlanta's District 3 encompasses the middle of the city.
The seat has been vacant since the death of Ivory Young Junior, who died in November at the age of 56 after a battle with cancer.
The runoff election will take place on April 16.
