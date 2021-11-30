ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The two candidates in the race for mayor of Atlanta spent Tuesday crisscrossing the city to drum up last-minute votes.
The momentum in this runoff race appears to belong to City Councilman Andre Dickens, who went from originally polling at 5% in the general election to now leading some polls.
“Three former mayors have endorsed me,” Dickens said. “All of the city council members that have endorsed anybody, they endorsed me.”
A possible advantage for City Council President Felicia Moore is her strong support in more affluent areas where voters are more likely to come back to the polls for a runoff.
“We had 41% of the vote out of 16 candidates, so we have a large pool of people to work on to get back to the polls,” said Moore, “and then we’ve been knocking on doors since the runoff getting new voters that had voted for other candidates.”
Moore cast her ballot Tuesday at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church where she then chatted with supporters stationed across the street waving campaign signs.
“I really woke up this morning feeling invigorated, really feeling hopeful for this city,” she said, “and I’m so glad I was able to cast a ballot for getting our city back on track.”
Dickens had already cast his ballot during early voting. He led a few campaign chants Tuesday outside the C.T. Martin Recreation Center and later, at a precinct in Midtown.
Check back with CBS46 Tuesday evening for election results.
