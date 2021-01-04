It's been a busy weekend and Monday will be no different as candidates make their last push before the runoff elections on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Dalton on Monday in support of Senate Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Vice President Mike Pence will travel to central Georgia when he visits the Lamar County community of Milner.
On the Democratic side, President-elect Joe Biden will campaign with Jon Ossoff and Rapheal Warnock in Atlanta in an event that will be streamed online.
This comes after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris appeared in the state on Sunday, campaigning with Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Savannah. Senator Kelly Loeffler visited Henry County, making a final pitch to voters. She was joined by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.
Senator David Perdue is currently quarantining after COVID exposure.
Remember, the polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. Don't forget to bring your identification!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.