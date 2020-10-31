With less than three days to go until election day, the presidential race in Georgia is surprisingly neck and neck.
Scott Ainsworth is a Professor of Political Science at the University of Georgia.
"My expectations are it's going to be an exciting day and an exciting couple of days. Everything about this election is a little bit different. We have almost as many people voting early as we had voting total from 2016."
As of Noon Saturday, nearly 3.9 million ballots were cast early.
A CBS News Battleground Tracker Poll has 49 percent of voters for both Biden and President trump.
Ainsworth said the historic voter turnout and last minute push for votes says it all.
"The fact that president trump and others in his campaign are still coming here is very telling. It means that Georgia is in play." he said.
President trump has made 5 campaign stops in Georgia this year, 3 in the last 6 weeks. But the trump team isn't the only one pushing for the peach state.
Democratic VP nominee Kamala Harris will visit Georgia Sunday. This will be the third trip to Georgia for the Biden/Harris team in less than 10 days.
"There have been times where candidates take the last couple days off and begin to wind down their campaigns. I don't think that is in Trumps personal style and I don't think you are going to see that on the Democratic side either." said Ainsworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.