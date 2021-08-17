ATLANTA (CBS46) -- On a rainy Tuesday afternoon at Atlanta City Hall, political leaders and political hopefuls walked to the second floor city council chambers to official file paperwork to enter the Atlanta Mayor’s Race.
Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore was first to qualify followed by former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.
Moore and Reed were ushered through the front doors of City Hall by enthusiastic groups of supporters chanting and holding campaign signs for their respective candidate.
Outside the front of City Hall, supporters of Kasim chanted “we are with Kasim” throughout the morning, and continued to chant through the speech of Felicia Moore. “I would like to say this race does not have to be a disrespectful race,” Moore said as she opened her remarks competing with the volume of the chants. “My people are going to be respectful of every candidate in this race and allow their voices to be heard,” she continued.
Moore went on to tout her record of 20 years of service, starting at the grassroots level of being her neighborhood association president and working her way up to president of the Atlanta City Council.
“This is about ethics,” Moore said. “This is about truth, and this is about common decency. I hope the other candidate is letting you know that they are not a respectful group of people when they don’t allow other candidates to have their voice.”
Shortly after Moore wrapped her speech, a joyful and somewhat nostalgic Reed came out to greet supporters and reporters.
“Today, we take the next step and that is officially declaring my candidacy to be the 61st Mayor of the City of Atlanta and only the second person in history to run for three terms,” Reed exclaimed. “When I walked in just a minute ago, it felt like putting on an old comfortable sweater. Then there is a big sign that said ‘welcome back’ right in City Hall,” Reed announced.
Reed said that after the celebration of the moment, the work of restoring safety and community has to begin, adding he has a record of reducing crime under the largest police force in the city’s history.
“Everybody that loves Atlanta knows that there is something that has changed in our city,” Reed said. “Women don’t feel safe to go to the gas station in our city. Metal detectors are in malls in our city. Children are being killed in our city. People are being murdered in Piedmont Park in our city. Women are being abducted in their neighborhoods in our city,” Reed said. “We can keep the city of Atlanta safe. We can keep every neighborhood safe. We can remove metal detectors off of our malls. We can make sure women can go to gas stations without worrying about being robed or carjacked, and we can restore this city,” he went on.
Later in the afternoon City Councilman Andre Dickens stood in front of a large group of supporters outside of the historic city hall building and announced his official candidacy for Mayor.
“We know that the previous administration had nearly half of its cabinet go to jail or be indicted, and that’s a corruption that’s a stain and an embarrassment on the City of Atlanta,” Dickens said. “We can’t go back to those days. Those are dark days,” he went on.
Attorney Sharon Gay also filed a declaration of intent not run for Mayor Tuesday afternoon.
Gay previously worked for Mayor Bill Campbell’s administration during his first term.
“I am a different leadership model,” Gay told CBS46. “I am offering someone who understands the inside, but I am an outsider and can bring a fresh approach not bound to what’s happened here before,” she went on.
Throughout the afternoon candidates Mark Hammad, Kenny Hill, and Walter Reeves also qualified on Day 1. City Councilman Antonio Brown did not file a declaration of intent on the first day according to records from the Atlanta City Clerk.
