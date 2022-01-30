ATLANTA (CBS46) — A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday for a six-month-old who died after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout on Monday.
Grayson Fleming-Gray was riding with his mother when bullets pierced their car. He later died at the hospital.
A vigil for Grayson will take place on Jan. 30 at 4:30 p.m. at 202 Anderson Avenue in northwest Atlanta. The community is welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.