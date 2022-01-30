ATLANTA (CBS46) — Loved ones gathered Sunday to honor a six-month-old child who was shot and killed this week.
Grayson Fleming-Gray was riding with his mother when bullets pierced their car. He later died at the hospital.
Amongst those who attended Sunday's candlelight vigil were former Atlanta city council member Felicia Moore.
Police have made two arrests in this case.
