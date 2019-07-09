GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – A candlelight vigil has been planned to honor a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was killed in the line of duty this week.
The vigil for Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 2859 Browns Bridge Rd. in Gainesville.
Sheriff Gerald Couch will deliver brief remarks, and Hall County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Coordinator, Lieutenant Donald McDuffie, will deliver the invocation. Chaplain Rev. Earl Pirkle will also attend the vigil.
Dixon had been with the department for three years. He was a husband and father of nine-year-old and four-month-old sons.
