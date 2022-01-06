CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Georgia community is set to come together Thursday night to celebrate a 5-year-old boy on his last day of chemotherapy.
Hyrum Harris was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on Oct. 20, 2019. For the past two years he has undergone chemo treatments that have seriously impacted the function of his liver.
Last week, Hyrum’s mother April learned he would be taken off chemo early.
With little time to plan for such an important moment, April reached out to her neighbors to find a way to celebrate.
One of her neighbors reached out to Card My Yard in Canton to set up a sign to surprise Hyrum as he returned home from his last treatment on Jan. 1.
After hearing Hyrum’s story, the owner rushed to set up the sign complete with graphics of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, from Hyrum’s favorite movie Toy Story, pizza and more.
It was a special moment for April and the 5-year-old, who also has down syndrome, was overjoyed by the surprise.
Thursday night, the Harris family will continue the celebration, hosting a Hope for Hyrum Ring the Bell event and fundraiser to pay for Hyrum’s medical bills
The fundraiser will be at Hyrum's favorite restaurant, the Hickory Flat Chick-Fil-A in Canton at 5 p.m. followed by the Ring the Bell ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.