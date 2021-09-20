CHEROKEE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 51-year-old man faces a sentence of 40 years for a slew of charges following an aggravated assault, according to District Attorney Shannon Wallace.
The incident occurred in Canton back in March 2020, when Ronald Charles Lynch allegedly grabbed and pushed his wife, held a gun to her head, and pulled the trigger only to discover the gun was not loaded, all while a child was present. After realizing the weapon had not discharged, Lynch went searching for ammunition in another room of the house, at which point his wife and the child fled the home.
The woman managed to contact 911, while the child stayed on the phone with the dispatcher.
“On March 11, 2020, a woman and a child were subjected to a horrific situation in which one or both of them could have died. The child involved showed amazing courage in talking to 911 dispatchers so police were quickly alerted,” said District Attorney Shannon Wallace. “Fortunately, the gun was not loaded and no one was physically injured. Through this sentence, the defendant will be held accountable for his actions, and these victims and our community will be protected from this defendant.”
Lynch then reportedly approached a nearby home, asking through a surveillance camera if his wife was inside, all while brandishing the same weapon he'd earlier had pressed against her forehead. Canton Police arrived shortly after and arrested him.
“If there had been bullets in that gun, we would have been here for a murder trial,” said Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the State. “He was surprised when the gun didn’t fire so he went for bullets, and then he went looking for the victims. His actions are inexcusable. This could easily have been a homicide.”
On June 16, Lynch entered a guilty plea for a slew of charges that included aggravated assault - family violence, cruelty to children in the first degree, obstruction of an officer, battery - family violence, cruelty to children in the third degree, and three counts of simple assault.
According to the terms of his sentencing handed down by Judge Anthony Baker on August 11, 20 years will be served in prison while the remaining 20 will be served on probation.
Authorities ask that if you or someone you know is impacted by domestic violence, contact the Cherokee Family Violence Center via CFVC.org or the 24-hour crisis hotline at 770-479-1703, or call 911 in case of an emergency.
