ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 55-year-old Canton resident was found guilty of one count of aggravated cruelty to animals on Dec. 10, 2021, and he was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the first 2 years in confinement, on Jan. 24.
According to a press released, Randall Keith Lathem reportedly left a female dog to die in a home where he had been living in 2017.
He was asked to move out because the home was being sold. On Nov. 13, 2017, deputies from Cherokee County Sheriff's Office accompanied the home owner to the home to execute a writ of possession.
When they entered the home, they found a small black and brown dog dead incide. The dog had no access to food or water inside the empty house and died of starvation.
According to Assistant District Attorney Rachel Clark, Lathem blamed everyone but himself for his actions during the trial and refused to accept responsibility for the animal's death.
After Lathem is released from prison, he will be subject to general conditions of probation and may not own a pet of any type.
