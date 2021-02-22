A Cherokee County man will spend the next five years in federal prison after the U.S. Attorney’s office said he tried to leave the county with more than 100 images of child pornography.
The charges came after special agents with Homeland Security Investigations received a tip in January 2020 that Nathaniel Barber, 40, of Cherokee County, might be traveling outside the country to commit sex crimes against minors.
Agents determined that Barber purchased a ticket to the Philippines and was set to leave Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on January 28.
While at the boarding gate, agents questioned Barber about his trip and “Barber denied that he was traveling to the Philippines to engage in sex with anyone under the age of 18 years,” according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
During questioning, Barber “admitted that he possessed child pornography on a tablet and cell phone.”
Investigators examined Barber’s computer and found “seven videos and 133 images of child pornography, with many of the materials depicting girls under 10 years old being sexually abused.”
The U.S Attorney’s office reported Barber was part of an online group that shared videos and photographs of child pornography.
Barber pleaded guilty in November 2020, and he was sentenced to five years in prison to be followed by ten years of supervised release and ordered to pay a special assessment in the amount of $5,100.
