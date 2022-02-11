ATLANTA (CBS46) — Canton resident Juan Raymundo-Lopez, 37, has been sentenced to life in prison to serve in the state penal system following a three-day trial during which a Cherokee County jury found the defendant guilty on Dec. 6, 2021, of rape, incest, child molestation, sexual battery, and battery family violence.
On Aug. 13, 2019, emergency dispatch received a 911 text from a child in the home stating the defendant physically and sexually abused her. When deputies arrived at the Canton address, the child spoke to law enforcement, but denied the allegations and said she had not sent the texts.
On Aug. 26, 2019, dispatch received a 911 call from the same address. A teenager in the home said the defendant was intoxicated and tried to climb into bed with her. When she told him to get out, he punched her in the face and ran into the woods, where he was later arrested by deputies.
According to a press release, Detectives determined that the 911 text had been sent by a different child in the home and that the defendant had been physically and sexually abusing two girls who are related to him. The defendant threatened further violence if they did not yield to his will.
“These children were terrified of this defendant. They knew what was happening to them, both the physical and sexual abuse, was wrong, but felt powerless to stop it. As our expert in the field of child abuse testified, sometimes it is too difficult for children to say out loud what is happening to them,” said Assistant District Attorney Leyna Pope, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the State. “The ability of the Cherokee County 911 system to receive text messages is a real life line for our children in distress and, in this case, provided a means for one child to finally reach out for help.”
During the trial, the State called eight witnesses to the stand, including the two victims. After deliberating for about an hour, the jury issued its guilty verdict on December 6, finding the defendant guilty on all charges.
“This defendant manipulated these children to ensure they kept silent and threatened further violence if they told anyone what was going on in their home. I am in awe of their bravery for finally reaching out to law enforcement to report the abuse,” said District Attorney Shannon Wallace. “With this verdict and sentencing, these young victims will no longer have to live in fear of this man.”
The case was investigated by Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted by ADA Leyna Pope of the Special Victims Unit, Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office. The Anna Crawford Children’s Center conducted forensic interviews of the children.
