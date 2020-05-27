CANTON (CBS46)—A man allegedly involved in a motor vehicle accident was arrested after police determined the man was wanted for several counts of fraud.
According to a press release from Canton police, on May 20, a Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy was flagged down by a person involved in a car accident. The accident happened near the 100 block of Cessna Drive.
The Cherokee County deputy determined the accident occurred in the city of Canton’s jurisdiction.
The deputy remained on scene until a police officer with the city of Canton arrived.
Prior to the officer’s arrival, one of the individuals involved in the accident walked into the residence where he was staying to get his driver’s license.
The man involved in the wreck, later identified at Sherrod Wright, allegedly refused to come out of the home. Moments later, a female walked out of the home and handed Wright’s identification to the deputy.
Using the identification, deputies ran a warrant check and “it was determined Mr. Wright had approximately ten warrants out of the State of Florida for various fraud-related offenses”, police wrote.
Wright allegedly continued to refuse to come out of the home and officers executed a search warrant at the home and located Wright “hiding in the attic”, according to police.
Wright was arrest without incident, and another resident, Janette St Julien, was also charged with harboring a fugitive and obstruction of a law enforcement.
