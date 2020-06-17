CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) A woman accused in a fatal crash in November of 2019 has turned herself in to Canton Police.
Christi Hinkley, 64, of Canton is facing vehicular homicide charges in the death of 58 year-old Sebastian Gregorio-Diego, as he was attempting to cross the street. According to Canton Police, Hinkley struck Gregorio-Diego with an SUV as he was walking across Riverstone Parkway on November 20, 2019.
Hinkley was identified as the driver back in November of 2019 and after an arrest warrant was issued, she voluntarily turned herself into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.
Hinkley is facing felony charges of first-degree homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death.
No word on a court date.
